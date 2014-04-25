Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
MUMBAI India's current account deficit is expected to be less than $35 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March, said Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram, who also heads the finance ministry's department of economic affairs.
India's current account deficit was $88 billion in the fiscal year 2012/13.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.