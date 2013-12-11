KOLKATA Indian's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, said more economic data was needed to be confident that economic growth was picking up, although he added that the benefits to exports from the rupee's fall were yet to kick in.

Non-food manufacturing inflation was also picking up, Rajan added while noting it was important that households be able to save in a positive real interest rate environment.

Still, Rajan reiterated that no single data point would determine monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of India will hold its policy review on December 18.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sujoy Dhar)