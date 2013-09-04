MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India Governor, Raghuram Rajan, on Wednesday announced a slew of proposals in his first day of office.

Below are some highlights of the proposed action.

MONETARY POLICY * Postpones first monetary policy statement as Governor to September 20 from September 16 * To set up a panel on how to strengthen monetary policy framework, which will submit report in three months

RUPEE, CAPITAL INFLOWS * To allow exporters to re-book canceled forward currency contracts up to 50 pct of the value of canceled contracts and up to 25 percent for importers * Will push for more trade settlements in rupees, open up financial markets for those who receive rupees to invest back in * Will offer a special window for swapping foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits with a minimum tenor three of years and more, at a fixed rate of 3.5 percent per year * Will raise overseas borrowing limit of 50 percent of unimpaired Tier I capital to 100 per cent for banks * Borrowings mobilized under this provision can be swapped with RBI at a concessional rate of 100 basis points below the ongoing swap rate prevailing in the market * Above schemes will be open till November 30, 2013

DEBT / BROADER MARKETS * Will introduce cash-settled 10-year interest rate future contracts * Will examine introduction of interest rate futures on overnight interest rates * Will steadily but surely liberalize markets, restrictions on investments and position-taking * To issue inflation-indexed savings certificates tied to CPI to retail investors by end November * Need to reduce requirement for banks to invest in government securities in a calibrated way

BANKING SYSTEM * To set up external committee to screen bank license applicants * Hopes to announce licenses within, or soon after, January 2014 * Will push foreign banks to set up wholly-owned subsidiaries * Will look at continuous or on-tap bank licensing system for applicants * Will issue guidelines to free rules on setting up bank branches for domestic commercial banks * To look at rising non-performing assets and restructuring/recovery process * Need to accelerate the working of debt recovery tribunals and asset reconstruction companies * Proposes to collect credit data, examine large common exposures among banks * Will encourage banks to clean up their balance sheets. * Will encourage banks to commit to raising capital when necessary * Bad loan problem is not alarming yet, but will fester if unaddressed * To set up committee that will access every aspect to financial inclusion

