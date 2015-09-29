NEW DELHI India's central bank will work with the government to ensure that the benefits of a cut in the policy interest rate is passed on by commercial banks through reductions in their lending rates, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, in a bigger-than-expected move that, with inflation running at record lows, could help an economy in danger of slowing down.

Rajan also said the central bank is comfortable with inflation levels with food prices continuing to fall.

(Reporting by Mumbai Newsroom; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)