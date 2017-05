India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a gathering during ''Advancing Asia: Investing for the Future'' conference in New Delhi, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI India's government will decide soon on a successor for Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, after his unexpected announcement that he did not plan to seek a second term, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

Jaitley said in a Twitter post that the government appreciated all of Rajan's good work and respected his decision.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Euan Rocha)