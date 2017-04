The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday released a draft circular allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for funding infrastructure projects by companies.

The central bank said banks can provide partial credit enhancement by a maximum of two notches or twenty percent of entire bond issue and has asked banks to send their feedback on the draft guidelines by June 30.

