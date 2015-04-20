WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
MUMBAI India's central bank is working on improving the integration between e-commerce firms and the country's banking systems, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.
"One area which we will now be looking at very closely, which is emerging, is how to provide integration between e-commerce platforms and banks," Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said at a banking industry event.
India's fast growing e-commerce market is valued at about $12 billion, however most shoppers still pay for their online purchases through cash at the doorstep.
Khan said the central bank is also considering relaxing its requirement for a two-step authentication process for small transactions to make online payments smoother.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, writing by Himank Sharma, editing by David Evans)
Facebook Inc reported surging quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by its fast-growing mobile ad business, but its shares dipped from a record high in after-hours trading as investors showed some nervousness about future earnings.