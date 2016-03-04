A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Feb. 26, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 15.39 billion rupees ($229.3 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 26, compared with 31.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 67.1300 Indian rupees)

(India Headline News Team)