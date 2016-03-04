Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means
advances in the week ended Feb. 26, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.
State governments had 15.39 billion rupees ($229.3 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 26, compared with 31.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.
Source text:
($1 = 67.1300 Indian rupees)
(India Headline News Team)
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.