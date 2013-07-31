Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
NEW DELHI India's finance minister vowed on Wednesday that the government would meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the 2013/2014 fiscal year.
"The target for fiscal deficit is 4.8 percent," P. Chidambaram said. "It is a red line and it will not be breached under any circumstances."
(Reporting By Ross Colvin, editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.