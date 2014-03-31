A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit in the first eleven months of the 2013/14 financial year touched 5.99 trillion rupees ($100.03 billion), or 114.3 percent of the full year target, government data showed on Monday.

The deficit was 97.4 percent during April-February a year ago.

In the interim budget in February, the Congress-led government had revised the full-year fiscal deficit target to 5.25 trillion rupees, or 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 5.42 trillion rupees, or 4.8 percent, earlier.

Net tax receipts were at 6.27 trillion rupees in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was about 14 trillion rupees.

($1=59.91 Indian rupees)

