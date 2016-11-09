Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks on a panel at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

NEW DELHI India's drive against black money will boost the size of the formal economy and increase the government's tax receipts in the medium term, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes from circulation in a crackdown on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency.

Banks were closed for a one-day holiday but it will be possible to exchange old notes for new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes. Jaitley said it would take two to three weeks to replace the old money.

