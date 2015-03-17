U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI India's current account deficit will "hopefully" be less than 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday.
The deficit narrowed to 1.6 percent in the October-December quarter from 2 percent a quarter earlier on the back of slumping oil prices. Analysts said it should move into surplus in early 2015 for the first time in eight years.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.