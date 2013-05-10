A worker welds a metal table at a scrap yard at an industrial area in Mumbai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI India's industrial production growth accelerated to 2.5 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to grow 2.0 percent annually. The government revised the output growth for February to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent earlier.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, grew 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said. Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, grew an annual 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

In the April-March period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.0 percent.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Ross Colvin)