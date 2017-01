Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, attends the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national convention in New Delhi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI A coalition led by opposition candidate Narendra Modi is set to win a majority of seats in the country's general election, an exit poll by research group C-Voter showed on Monday.

The elections are notoriously hard to call, however, due to the country's diverse electorate and a parliamentary system in which local candidates hold great sway. Pre-election opinion polls and post-voting exit polls both have a patchy record.

(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers)