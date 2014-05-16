Indian gold demand seen higher ahead of key festival
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
NEW DELHI Narendra Modi of the BJP said on Friday that he would work for the good of all Indians after his opposition party's resounding general election victory.
"To run the government it is our responsibility to take everyone along," the prime minister-elect said in his constituency of Vadodara, promising also to work with opposition parties.
Modi is polarising figure, whose supporters see him as India's best chance of reversing the country's sharp economic slowdown. Critics say he is an autocrat with Hindu supremacist views.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could lead to "catastrophic consequences".