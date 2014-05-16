Narendra Modi gestures after seeking blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Narendra Modi of the BJP said on Friday that he would work for the good of all Indians after his opposition party's resounding general election victory.

"To run the government it is our responsibility to take everyone along," the prime minister-elect said in his constituency of Vadodara, promising also to work with opposition parties.

Modi is polarising figure, whose supporters see him as India's best chance of reversing the country's sharp economic slowdown. Critics say he is an autocrat with Hindu supremacist views.

