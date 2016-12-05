BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
NEW DELHI India is giving priority to moving toward a natural gas-based economy and efforts must be made to raise local production of the fuel while also creating infrastructure to import it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an energy conference on Monday.
"Natural gas is the next-generation fossil fuel, cheaper and less polluting," Modi said in an address at India's flagship energy event, Petrotech.
"Efforts must be made to increase natural gas production whole also creating import infrastructure to meet the growing domestic demand," Modi said.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Sudarshan Varadan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.