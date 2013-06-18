A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man adjusts his hair against the backdrop of monsoon clouds after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees take holy dip in the flooded waters of the river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hindu devotee tries to take a holy dip in the flooded waters of river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Hindu devotees prepare to take holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, against the backdrop of monsoon clouds, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man stands under a bridge built over river Yamuna in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Boys sell floating melons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna, interact with customers on the side of a bridge in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A boy extends his hands to catch money after selling floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A crow sits over the floating bushes in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Men stand on the side of a bridge to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shopkeepers wait for customers underneath tarpaulin sheets that were erected to protect their shops from monsoon rains, in Mumbai June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

People hold nets to catch floating watermelons in the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

DHARAMSALA Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on Tuesday.

The rains are at least twice as heavy as usual in northwest and central India as the June-September monsoon spreads north, covering the whole country a month faster than normal.

The National Disaster Management Authority said a response force of 12 teams of 45 people each had been in action since Sunday, in addition to the army and border police.

In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where officials say at least 60 people had been killed, air force helicopters airdropped commandos to help rescue some of the tens of thousands of people unable to move because of the floods.

"We are on a war footing, we are working day and night," said R. Rajesh Kumar, a district official in Uttarkashi, where two national highways have been blocked.

The district has set up 32 camps to provide food and water for about 5,000 pilgrims and tourists caught by the floods while visiting local holy sites. The Ganges is sacred to Hindus.

Rains, which were 48 percent above normal across India up until June 16, are expected to ease up in the next week, according to weather department officials.

In the eastern state of Orissa, flash floods destroyed at least 678 houses and damaged crops in storage, the state's deputy relief commissioner, P.R. Mohapatra, said.

So far, the rains have not hit the summer sowing season in India, as planting of rice, sugar, cotton and other agricultural produce is not yet in full swing.

India is one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of grains and about 55 percent of its farmland relies on the monsoon for water.

Heavy rain early in the June-September season makes planting easier, but if flooding persists, stagnant water can delay sowing or damage early rice shoots.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Gottipati and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI, Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESHWAR, and Sharat Pradhan in LUCKNOW; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Nick Macfie)