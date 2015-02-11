Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
NEW DELHI India has urged the Group of 20 nations to put in place an effective mechanism to deal with negative spillovers of unconventional monetary policies pursued by advanced economies, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
At a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 leading economies in Istanbul, India's Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also expressed concern over the monetary policies of some of the developed countries, the statement added.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.