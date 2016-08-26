Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
NEW DELHI An official from the newly formed alliance of major international seed companies in India said on Friday that market should determine prices of seeds rather than regulatory mechanism.
The alliance was formed to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation on genetically modified crops.
BRUSSELS Belgium on Thursday extended commuter tax benefits for cyclists traveling to work on any electric bicycles.