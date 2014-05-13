NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, plans to carry out a series of major maintenance and inspection work at three of its refineries this year, starting later this month, a company source said.

The three are the 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) Koyali refinery in Gujarat, the 150,000 bpd Haldia refinery in eastern India and the 160,000 bpd Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, the source said, declining to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

That is in addition to the maintenance being carried out currently at its 300,000 bpd Panipat plant in the country's north.

Indian Oil's spokesman declined to comment, citing company policy that it doesn't disclose maintenance plans.

The shutdowns are unlikely to impact Indian Oil's ability to meet demand for fuels at its retail outlets and for its industrial customers as the maintenance work will be staggered through the year, the source said.

The plan may also change depending on the demand-supply scenario, weather conditions and availability of materials required for maintenance, he added.

From May 25, the refiner will shut a delayed coker unit (DCU) at Koyali for about a fortnight, which will idle a 54,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU).

The Koyali refinery has five crude units.

Indian Oil aims to shut a fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) in August for 14 days and a visbreaker in November for about 10 days at its Mathura plant, he said.

In December, it plans to shut about 55 percent of its crude processing capacity and some secondary units at the Haldia refinery, the source said.

Indian Oil, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum (CHPC.NS), controls about 31 percent of India's oil refining capacity of 4.3 million bpd.

