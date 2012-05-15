GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
The story headlined "U.S. 'not impressed' with India's efforts to cut Iran oil buys-envoy" is wrong and withdrawn.
The U.S. diplomat's comments were misheard.
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.