MILAN Gail (GAIL.NS) has launched a tender to buy up to eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Jan-Dec 2015, mainly unloading at its western Dabhol terminal, the tender document seen by Reuters showed.

Gail is seeking the cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship basis, the document said, meaning they would be delivered to the buyer.

During the monsoon months of May-September, cargoes will be unloaded at the Dahej or Hazira import terminals in Gujarat state, the document said.

The deadline for offers is Aug. 14, it said.

