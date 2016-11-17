A farmer smokes while sitting on sacks of paddy crops as he waits for customers, one week after the Indian government withdrew the circulation of high denomination banknotes, in Sanand village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman feeds her baby as she and others queue outside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People scuffle with a policeman as they try to enter a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Ahmedabad, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boxes carrying new 2000 and 20 Indian rupee banknotes are pictured outside a bank as policemen stand guard in Agartala, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A roadside tea stall holder waits for customers outside an empty ATM counter which ran out of cash in Jammu, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Protesters from India’s main opposition Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in Ajmer, India, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A labourer sits amongst sacks of unsold potatoes at a wholesale market in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A vegetable seller waits for customers at a wholesale market in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A labourer sleeps on baskets of unsold tomatoes at a wholesale market in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People queue at windows of a post office to deposit or exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Lucknow, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A family checks their documents as they sit outside a bank in the early hours to exchange their old high-denomination banknotes, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI India's government on Thursday announced immediate steps to ease a cash crunch for farmers amid widespread criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock decision to withdraw high-value bills in the middle of the sowing and wedding season.

Farmers have been left stranded as traders have no cash to pay for their produce, while millions of Indians lined up outside banks and post offices for the ninth day to exchange old banknotes or withdraw rationed money from their accounts.

Modi dropped a bombshell on Nov. 8 by abolishing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that accounted for 86 percent of cash in circulation. The move was aimed at cracking down on the shadow economy but has brought India's cash economy to a virtual standstill.

In the latest in a series of ad hoc steps, Modi allowed farmers to withdraw up to 25,000 rupees ($368) a week against their crop loans to ensure that sowing of winter crops "takes place properly", a senior finance ministry official said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das also said a time limit for farmers to pay crop insurance premiums has been extended by 15 days.

Many of India's 260 million farmers have no bank accounts and depend on local money lenders to fund sowing, which means those that have to borrow to sow winter crops like wheat or rapeseed could face debt trouble without a good harvest.

The government also slashed the amount of old money people can exchange for new notes to 2,000 rupees - or just under $30 - from a limit of 4,500 rupees.

The move sought to deter huge numbers of people queuing to swap cash repeatedly, some of whom are suspected to be acting on behalf of racketeers trying to launder "black cash" before a Dec. 30 deadline for depositing or swapping old notes.

($1 = 67.8875 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Michael Perry)