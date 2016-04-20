Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the list of political leaders to have a wax double, with museum Madame Tussauds unveiling the new figure of him on Wednesday.

Modi joins the likes of Britain's David Cameron and Germany's Angela Merkel who have Madame Tussauds wax figure doubles.

Modi's figure, dressed in a kurta in cream, took four months to make and cost 150,000 pounds ($215,835), the museum said in a statement.