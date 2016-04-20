From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the list of political leaders to have a wax double, with museum Madame Tussauds unveiling the new figure of him on Wednesday.
Modi joins the likes of Britain's David Cameron and Germany's Angela Merkel who have Madame Tussauds wax figure doubles.
Modi's figure, dressed in a kurta in cream, took four months to make and cost 150,000 pounds ($215,835), the museum said in a statement.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.