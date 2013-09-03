Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
NEW DELHI India's cabinet on Tuesday approved Mylan Inc's (MYL.O) deal to buy a unit of Strides Arcolab Ltd STAR.NS, Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said, paving the way for closure of the long-pending transaction.
Mylan, one of the world's largest generic drugmakers, in February agreed to buy the Strides unit, Agila Specialities, for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in the fast-growing injectable drugs market.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.