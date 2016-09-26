Forest department officials on Saturday (September 24) promised strict action after a python attacked a man when a group was trying to click a photo with it.

The incident took place on Friday (September 23) after forest department officials removed the python from the premises of a school in northwestern Rajasthan state. They were posing for pictures with it after successfully capturing it.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, K.G.Shrivastav, said the incident was unexpected as all officers were highly trained.

"I wanted the snake to be released in my presence, but the officials released it before I could reach the spot. I had no clue that civilians were also present at the spot and something could go wrong as all the officials are highly trained. Clicking selfies with the snake and releasing the photos publicly is an offense under the Wildlife Act and we will issue notice to all involved in this incident," Shrivastav said.

The victim, Ashok Bishnoi, accepted the incident happened due to carelessness on his part.

"The moment I received the news I reached the location. I did not realize how close I was to the python and it attacked me. This is entirely my fault," said the victim, Ashok Bishnoi.

Vishnoi added that the mishap happened in a short span of time in spite of the fact that the rescue officials had a strong grip on the reptile.

The snake was later released in a forest.