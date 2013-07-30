NEW DELHI The revival of capital inflows into India could signal the rollback of Reserve Bank of India's recent liquidity measures, C. Rangarajan, the prime minister's economic adviser, said on Tuesday.

India needs to find adequate capital inflows to finance the wide current account deficit, Rangarajan, chairman of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, told news channel CNBC TV18.

India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it will roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth.

