Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
NEW DELHI India will achieve its overall budgeted revenue target in the fiscal year to March, finance minister P. Chidambaram told reporters on Wednesday.
India has in recent months stepped up enforcement of tax collections as it looks to raise revenue to help plug its widening fiscal deficit.
Asia's third-largest economy expects to mop up 133 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) through direct taxes and 47 billion rupees through indirect taxes in 2013/14, the federal budget document shows.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.
ASUNCION The United States, historically a major backer of multilateral lending institutions, will not renew its contribution to a Inter-American Development Bank fund that supports pilot development projects, the head of the Washington-based organization said on Sunday.