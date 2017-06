Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH.O) expects revenue from Europe to be significantly higher in coming years, as businesses look to cut costs and outsource more amid increasing uncertainty, a top executive said at the Reuters India Investment Summit.

"We see Europe as a very significant opportunity. Today, Europe is 18 percent of revenue. When I look at 4-5 years, I expect it to be at a significantly higher percentage of revenue," Chief Strategist Malcolm Frank said.