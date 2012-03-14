Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Government of Singapore Investment Corp GIC.UL has invested $100 million for a minority stake in India's Vasan Health Care Pvt. Ltd.
The investment will help Vasan expand its network that consists of 102 eye care hospitals and 14 dental treatment centers, the Indian company said on Wednesday.
GIC is Singapore's main sovereign wealth fund and manages an estimated $300 billion in assets. It also has a stake in India's Fortis Healthcare (FOHE.NS).
Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.