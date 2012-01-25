GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes deal
WASHINGTON General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc to form a new publicly traded company, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Old National Bancorp ONB.N, the holding company for Old National Bank, said it will buy smaller peer Indiana Community Bancorp INCB.O in a deal valued at about $79.2 million.
Indiana Community shareholders will receive 1.90 shares of Old National Bancorp for each share of Indiana Community Bancorp they hold, a 62 percent premium to the stock's closing price.
Evansville, Indiana-based Old National said the deal includes 17 full-service banking centers and nearly $985 million in assets.
Smaller regional banks may have to merge to survive in a regulatory environment that caps the fees they can earn from debit-card transactions and over-draft protection as historically low interest rates bite into profit.
Indiana Community Bancorp also reported its fourth-quarter results earlier in the day.
Old National's shares were trading down more than 3 percent at $12 on the New York Stock Exchange. Indiana Community's shares were trading at $21.04 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
U.S. oil and gas company Penn Virginia Corp has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC as it explores a possible sale, less than a year after it emerged from bankruptcy, as its former creditors seek to cash out, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.