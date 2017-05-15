Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant: SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.
Shougang made an offer on Friday for France's biggest parking space operator, the paper said, without citing a source.
Indigo, which manages a parking network in more than 500 cities and 17 countries, has been put up for sale by France-based private equity fund Ardian and French bank Predica, sources told Reuters in February.
The deal may top 3 billion euros.
Neither Indigo, Ardian nor Predica, a subsidiary of France's Credit Agricole Assurance (CAGR.PA), were available to comment.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.