JAKARTA Indonesia's government will have to cut some of its planned 2016 spending because parliament delayed debate of a tax amnesty bill expected to bring in extra revenue, the chief economics minister said on Friday.

Parliament delay discussion of the amnesty bill - which President Joko Widodo's government is counting on to boost revenue by 60 trillion rupiah ($4.48 billion) this year - until after it returns from recess in early April.

"We have to make the state budget more efficient, especially spending on goods," Darmin Nasution, coordinating minister for the economy, told Reuters when asked how the government would respond to the delay.

In 2015, Indonesia's budget deficit widened to 2.53 percent of gross domestic product, from the targeted 1.9 percent, because of a large revenue shortfall.

For 2016, the budget calls for a fiscal deficit of 2.15 percent of GDP. On Friday in Shanghai, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said he is willing to consider a wider deficit.

Government officials have said they will revise down this year's revenue target, but are waiting for approval of the amnesty, which offers a low tax rate to individuals who declare untaxed wealth.

LONG ROAD AHEAD

The government wanted to launch the amnesty in the first quarter. The draft bill gave the biggest tax discounts to people coming forward by March.

But the bill, intended to strike tax-crime records from the books, may face a long road.

Kevin O'Rourke, an analyst of Indonesian politics, said there is "ample reason to surmise that lawmakers are deliberately blocking" the tax amnesty in retribution for Widodo's decision to delay revision of a law governing the country's anti-corruption agency.

Hendrawan Supratikno, a member of parliament, said the legislature needs to review the bill carefully before debating it after the recess.

Bahana Securities, a Jakarta brokerage, wrote in a note to clients that political wrangling may delay implementation of the amnesty program until near the end of 2016, which "would apply pressure" on government revenue and economic growth.

Slow government spending was a key reason the economy weakened sharply in early 2015. A resumption in spending helped accelerate growth towards the end of the year to above expectations.

Brodjonegoro has estimated government revenue would need to be revised down by at least 90 trillion rupiah ($6.72 billion) from the original target to take account of still-weak global commodity prices. The estimate took no account of any delays to the amnesty.

