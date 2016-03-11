Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank is watching the exchange rate policies of China and Japan in case they lead to a currency war, but it will not be sucked into any competitive devaluations of the rupiah, its deputy governor said on Friday.
The comment came when he was asked if the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary easing might encourage countries to devalue their currencies.
"On whether or not there will be a currency war, I feel that it might happen more between China and Japan, possibly Korea," Mirza Adityaswara, senior deputy governor of Bank Indonesia said. "For Indonesia, our products do not compete with the Chinese, Japanese and Korean ... Indonesia will not join a currency war."
He also said ECB's latest move will bring capital inflows to emerging markets in Asia, including Indonesia.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.