People walk past the teller counter inside Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi/File Photo

A man sits at a roof top restaurant during sunset in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man sits at a roof top restaurant during sunset in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesia's central bank maintains its forecast for 2017 economic growth at 5.2-5.4 percent, its deputy governor told reporters on Friday after the statistics bureau released data for growth in the first quarter.

The 5.01 percent annual growth in January-March was better than Bank Indonesia (BI) had expected, Mirza Adityaswara said.

The next central bank policy meeting is set for May 17-18.

(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)