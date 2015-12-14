JAKARTA Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged at its last meeting of the year on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve wraps up a review at which it is widely expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

All but one of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll said the Indonesian central bank will keep its key rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since February. The other analyst expected a 25 basis point cut.

Among a smaller group who gave views for next year, most expected BI to trim rates to 7.25 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy averaged 4.7 percent in the first nine months of 2015. For the year as a whole, the economy is expected to expand at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

Bank Indonesia's Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said last week the central bank could cut its key rate despite higher U.S. interest rates if stability in the country's financial system is maintained.

(Polling by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)