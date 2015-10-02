Indonesian President Joko Widodo salutes during celebrations for Indonesia's 70th Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesia's President Joko Widodo will push for cuts in bank lending rates and fuel prices as part of a package of policy reforms due to be announced next week, the chief economics minister said on Friday.

But the central bank governor cautioned that the weak rupiah, now trading at 17-year lows against the dollar, might make it risky to cut interest charges.

"(Banks) also have to consider expectations of (rupiah) depreciation," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

"Inflation is better, below 7 percent. But for interest rates, inflation is not the only concern. The main concern is the external condition."

Widodo's government rolled out two sets of measures last month in a strategy to halt a slowdown and boost purchasing power in Southeast Asia's biggest economy after second-quarter growth of 4.67 percent, its slowest pace since 2009.

The president urged banks to review their costs, such as staff, rent and electricity, and cut lending rates, now among the region's highest, Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin Nasution told reporters.

"These are administrative matters, not monetary," the former central bank governor said.

Indonesia's banking industry is among the world's most profitable, but profit growth has slowed this year, hit by softer credit expansion and rising bad loans.

Commercial banks charged 12.6 percent interest on average for working-capital loans in August, Bank Indonesia says. That compares with the central bank's benchmark policy rate of 7.50 percent and the overnight money market rate of around 5.91 percent on Friday.

Indonesia's lending rates are market-driven, but three of its four biggest banks are state-controlled.

Widodo also requested state energy firm Pertamina to cut fuel prices, if possible, to help boost purchasing power.

Energy minister Sudirman Said told Reuters on Friday his ministry and Pertamina were studying the president's request to lower fuel prices.

State utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will be lenient with shoe and textile firms struggling to pay electricity bills, Franky Sibarani, the chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, said late on Friday.

State-owned banks would also ease the way for firms that require debt or finance restructuring, Sibarani said, adding, "These measures are taken to avoid layoffs."

Other policies expected next week will cut the time to get business permits and start labor-intensive projects to offset a loss of jobs in manufacturing and mining.

Widodo made a bold move at the start of the year by scrapping fuel subsidies, saving the government billions of dollars he promised to use for infrastructure.

But sluggish government spending and a lack of policy coordination have held up projects and dampened investor sentiment.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Hidayat Setiaji; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina, Wilda Asmarini and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Clarence Fernandez)