JAKARTA Indonesia's statistics bureau on Monday revised up its figures for March's exports and trade surplus, but revised down its imports calculation for the month.

The March trade surplus was amended to $1.39 billion, as opposed to the $1.23 billion the bureau reported a month ago.

Exports from Indonesia were worth $14.68 billion in March, up from the initial report of $14.59 billion. Imports for last month were revised to $13.29 billion from $13.36 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy posted a $1.24 billion trade surplus in April, the bureau said earlier on Monday.

Indonesia has had a trade surplus for every month since the start of 2016.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)