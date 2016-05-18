Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro (R) talks to reporters beside Governor of Bank Indonesia Agus Martowardojo (not pictured) during the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A delegate of the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) walks in front of social media logos at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Delegates chats near a banner as attend the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Indonesia

Delegates of the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) use their smart phones at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A delegate sits in a wheelchair as he attends the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Indonesia

Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro (C) attends the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Indonesia

Delegates attend the 41st annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Indonesia

JAKARTA The Islamic Development Bank Group has agreed to loan Indonesia up to $5.2 billion for development programs until 2020, according to a joint statement.

The statement referred to the agreement signed during the opening of the IDB's annual meeting in Jakarta late on Tuesday as a "tentative financing envelope".

Indonesia's Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said the funds would help finance several projects, including improvement of slum areas, electricity transmission and developing Islamic finance.

IDB said it will work with other donor institutions as well as multilateral lenders, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank "to mobilize additional resources for financing priority projects" in Indonesia.

It could also lend directly to Indonesia's state-owned enterprises with sovereign guarantees, the Saudi-based lender said.

Indonesia, together with the IDB and the government of Turkey will also set up an Islamic infrastructure bank, which could help finance projects in IDB member countries.

