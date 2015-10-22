KALISARI, Indonesia - Tofu makers in a small village on the island of Java are putting waste water from producing the soybean-based product to good use by generating biogas, a source of renewable energy, and reducing environmental pollution.

In a pioneering project by Indonesia's Agency for the Assessment of Application of Technology (BPPT), tofu makers are filtering the waste water, which is an environmental pollutant, and then it is treated with methane bacteria to produce biogas.

Siswo, a tofu producer in the village, said the energy can be used as fuel in households but the main reason to produce the biogas is to cut environmental pollution.

BPPT said the project could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2020.