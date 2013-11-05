Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
JAKARTA A volcano erupted for the third time in as many months on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra, forcing hundreds of villagers to evacuate, officials said.
Mount Sinabung spewed a 7-km (4.3-mile) column of ash into the air on Sunday, prompting authorities to impose a 3-km evacuation radius.
The military helped evacuate 1,293 people from four villages around the volcano, which is 88 km from the provincial capital, Medan. The number of evacuees was expected to rise.
No casualties were reported.
About 14,000 people were forced the evacuate when the volcano showed signs of activity in September. Sinabung is one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in the world's fourth-most populated country, which straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire".
The most deadly volcanic eruption in recent years was of Mount Merapi, near the densely populated city of Yogyakarta in central Java, which erupted in late 2010, killing more than 350 people.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.
BRUSSELS A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.