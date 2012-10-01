Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp INFA.O offered to buy all outstanding shares of Germany-based Heiler Software AG HRWG.DE for about 80.8 million euros ($103.9 million).

The offer for 7.04 euros a share is a 147 percent premium to Heiler's Friday closing price.

The takeover offer will be supported by a majority of Heiler's shareholders, who have entered into irrevocable agreements to tender their shares, Informatica said.

The completion of the takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 67.5 percent of the outstanding shares and certain other offer conditions.

($1 = 0.7773 euros)

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)