An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI India's Infosys Ltd fell as much as 4 percent on Monday to its lowest in more than six months, extending falls for a second day after issuing lower-than-expected revenue guidance on Friday.

Infosys shares were down 2.9 percent as of 11:38 p.m. ET after earlier falling to its lowest since October 5, 2012.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)