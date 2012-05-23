NEW YORK Ingersoll Rand Plc's (IR.N) CEO said on Wednesday he has met with executives of Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund, which this month revealed it had taken a 7 percent stake in the company.

The meeting was "constructive," CEO Mike Lamach told an analyst conference. Peltz has said Trian would push for changes at Ingersoll.

Lamach also said the maker of air conditioning systems was seeing "solid" orders and said Ingersoll could spend between $300 million and $800 million on share buybacks in the second half of the year, depending on whether the company does an acquisition in that period.

