Activist investor Nelson Peltz is set to join the board of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N) as he pushes to improve shareholder returns at the diversified manufacturer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move averts a potential proxy fight between Ingersoll and Peltz, whose fund Trian Fund Management LP has a 7 percent stake in the company, the newspaper said.

The maker of air conditioners and security systems is expected to announce on Monday Peltz's appointment to the board, which does not come with any restrictions, the Journal said.

Peltz had declined to join Ingersoll's board in June, citing restrictions imposed on him by the company at the time.

Ingersoll could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ingersoll has said it is evaluating a number of strategic options, including those put forth by Peltz. It expects to complete its review by the end of this year.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management has made proposals such as separating Ingersoll's main business units into three standalone publicly traded companies.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)