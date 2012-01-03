BOSTON Shares in insurance companies rallied on Tuesday, starting the year to the upside after taking a beating in 2011 and defying new research that suggests they could underperform in the short term.

The S&P insurance index .GSPINSC rose 2.2 percent, outperforming a 1.8 percent gain for the broader S&P 500. All but one of the index's 22 components were higher, led by Genworth Financial (GNW.N), Lincoln National (LNC.N) and AIG (AIG.N), all more than 4.5 percent higher on the day.

Those stocks were three of the four worst performers in the index last year, with Lincoln falling around 30 percent and AIG and Genworth shedding roughly half their value. In total more than two-thirds of the index members closed the year lower.

In the last few months, analysts have said insurers have fallen into a "double beta" pattern, meaning that they move in the same direction as the market on many days, but record much sharper gains or losses than the market does.

That pattern helped fuel Tuesday's rally, despite a new report casting doubt on insurers' performance.

Bespoke Investment Group analyzed the 24 industry groups that make up the S&P 500 going back to 1990 and found that the insurance sector is the worst January performer of the bunch, falling an average of 1.84 percent.

Over that period, insurers were only positive in about 41 percent of January months, the firm said, while the broader S&P 500 was positive in 59 percent of Januaries.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)