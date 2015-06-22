Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit
HELSINKI Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the company said on Wednesday.
Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc ISSI.O to $22.25 per share, its latest salvo in a prolonged bidding war for the chipmaker with Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co.
Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill's raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.
Cypress's last bid, which it made last week, was for $21.25 per share.
DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".