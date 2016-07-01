Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
Diversified industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) agreed to buy distribution systems and logistics company Intelligrated Inc for $1.5 billion from a company backed by the Permira funds.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Japan's Toyota Industries Corp (6201.T) was competing with Honeywell for Intelligrated, which installs automated material handling equipment to serve online retailers.
Last week, Intelligrated's larger peer Dematic was bought by German forklift truck maker Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) for $3.25 billion to expand into automated warehouses and supply chains that have ballooned with the growth of e-commerce.
Private equity firm Permira Advisers LLC acquired Intelligrated in 2012 for more than $500 million from Gryphon Investors, another private equity firm.
Mason, Ohio-based Intelligrated, which will be part of Honeywell's Sensing and Productivity Solutions after the deal is closed, is expected to record sales of about $900 million this year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.