Private equity firm Permira Advisers LLC is exploring a sale of Intelligrated Inc, hoping a deal would value the distribution systems and logistics company at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Permira is working with Centerview Partners Holdings LLC and Nomura Co Ltd (9716.T) on an auction for Intelligrated, which has attracted some of its bigger industrial peers, the people said this week.

Mason, Ohio-based Intelligrated manufactures, services and installs high-speed automated material handling equipment in customer distribution centers that primarily cater to e-commerce.

Intelligrated has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $120 million, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the sale process is confidential.

Permira declined to comment, while Intelligrated, Centerview and Nomura did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Permira acquired Intelligrated in 2012 for more than $500 million from Gryphon Investors, another private equity firm.

Dematic, a competitor of Intelligrated, was sold by investment firm Triton Partners to private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the private equity arm of Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in 2012.

