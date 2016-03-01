A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Britain, in this October 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) is planning a counter bid for London Stock Exchange Inc (LSE.L), in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

ICE, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on a possible higher offer for LSE, the news agency said on Monday. (bloom.bg/1ndmrRC)

The move comes on the heels of merger talks between the LSE and Deutsche Boerse last week to create a European trading powerhouse that could better compete against U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

The deal would combine the LSE's share-trading operation with the derivatives trading of Deutsche Boerse's Eurex in a group worth almost $30 billion. It would propel the companies to a similar scale as U.S. exchange ICE, which has taken a huge slice of the European derivatives markets.

Nearly 16 years after their first attempt to merge, the London and Frankfurt exchanges confirmed they were holding detailed discussions on an all-share merger that would give Deutsche Boerse shareholders a 54.4 percent stake and LSE shareholders 45.6 percent of a new company.

Atlanta-based ICE is not looking at making a move before the March 22 U.K. takeover deadline for Deutsche Boerse to make a formal offer for LSE, Bloomberg said.

ICE, which might have to face political and corporate pushback if it tries to break the European merger, expects that this counter bid with a higher offer can persuade LSE shareholders and force Deutsche Boerse to increase its bid, Bloomberg added.

However, no final decision has been made and ICE could decide against proceeding with a bid, Bloomberg said.

In 2012, EU regulators blocked a $7.4 billion merger between NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse, saying the combination would have led to a near monopoly in European financial derivatives.

The following year, ICE bought NYSE, along with its European derivatives arm, for $8.2 billion. An ICE-LSE combination would not likely face the same issues.

Late last year, ICE closed a $5.2 billion acquisition of financial data provider Interactive Data Corp, and a $650 million deal to buy energy broker Trayport.

ICE declined to comment. LSE, Deutsche Boerse and Morgan Stanley could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)